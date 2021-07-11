Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.340-$3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $112.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.13.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.35.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

