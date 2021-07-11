Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,259 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

