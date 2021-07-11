239 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

NYSE:ANET opened at $378.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $378.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.40, for a total value of $618,381.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,807. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,229 shares of company stock valued at $30,187,809. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.