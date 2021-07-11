Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 1,983 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $232.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.