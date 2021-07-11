HRT Financial LP Acquires 79,914 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 988.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,914 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.72% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $128.24 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $141.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.16.

