278,885 Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 278,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.18% of MGM Growth Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $36,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,356 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

