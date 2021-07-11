Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 4,200 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Copart by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT opened at $138.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $139.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,293 shares of company stock valued at $48,532,249 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

