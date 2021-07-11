Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 229,908 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,908 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.30% of Kohl’s worth $28,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37,211 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

