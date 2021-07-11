3,303 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $118.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

