Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to post $41.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $41.53 billion. Cigna posted sales of $39.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $166.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 billion to $166.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $176.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.50 billion to $178.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.69 EPS.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $234.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.81. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.