Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $43.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

EPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 62,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,323,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after buying an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

