Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,002 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.89%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

