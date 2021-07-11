Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $580.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $524.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

