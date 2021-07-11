Toroso Investments LLC Takes $469,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

