Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

NYSE:ITW opened at $227.38 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.29. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

