Toroso Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after buying an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

