Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $613,000 Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $2,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 207,601 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.