Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLNK. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

