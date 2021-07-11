Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,475 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $30,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

