Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 582.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 207,121 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $36,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 104.3% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after buying an additional 383,513 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in PPG Industries by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $171.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.87 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.