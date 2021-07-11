Automata Network (ATA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.80 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $71.02 million and $7.80 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00119480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00162132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.98 or 0.99887323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.57 or 0.00970116 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

