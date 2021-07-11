Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $92,000 in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $8.68 on Friday. Frontline Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

