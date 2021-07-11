Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,979 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.23% of Fulton Financial worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,732,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,098,000 after buying an additional 1,148,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 820,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 770,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 436,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

