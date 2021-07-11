747,499 Shares in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 747,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth $203,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth $3,111,872,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth $1,498,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth $5,123,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on Atotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Shares of NYSE:ATC opened at $24.99 on Friday. Atotech Limited has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

