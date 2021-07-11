Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $188,000 Stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly acquired 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

