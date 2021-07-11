Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $48,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMG opened at $176.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.45. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $176.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

