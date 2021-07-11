Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of National Grid worth $49,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,717,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 197,329.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $11,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 23.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 114,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $65.71 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.35.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 127.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

