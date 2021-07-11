Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1,124.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,335 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

