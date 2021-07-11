Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 13,390 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.47.

CMI opened at $242.70 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.76 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

