MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,648,000 after acquiring an additional 151,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,637,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $148.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,885 shares of company stock valued at $11,517,334 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

