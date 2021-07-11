Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,066,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,840 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $39,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,911 shares of company stock worth $646,593. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.94. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

