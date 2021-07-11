M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after acquiring an additional 207,577 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $142.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

