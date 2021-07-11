Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 371 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $83.07 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

