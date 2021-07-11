Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $154.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.69. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $154.85.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

