iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period.

Shares of IBML opened at $26.09 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11.

