Ossiam Makes New $542,000 Investment in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,085,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,063,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,283 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,437,000 after acquiring an additional 835,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $286,921,000 after acquiring an additional 761,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,357,000 after acquiring an additional 543,997 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $53.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

