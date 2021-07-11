Ossiam Grows Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1,180.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,516,000 after acquiring an additional 214,074 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,097,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,094,000 after acquiring an additional 254,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,733,000 after buying an additional 134,427 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,637,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after buying an additional 638,504 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

