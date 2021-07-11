Ossiam Has $740,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 80.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,323,000 after acquiring an additional 341,342 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $186.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.86.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

