Ossiam Has $816,000 Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2,151.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Incyte were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $82.04 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

