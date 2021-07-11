Ossiam Makes New $912,000 Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ossiam purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.80. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

