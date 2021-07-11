Ossiam Buys 2,341 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.