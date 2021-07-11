Andra AP fonden Buys 600 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,565,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $118.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

