Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,401,000 after purchasing an additional 144,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,142,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $165.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.