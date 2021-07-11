Quantitative Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 44.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 221,643 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.2217 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.