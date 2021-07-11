Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Amarin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Amarin by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRN opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -90.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

