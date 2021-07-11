Orient Walt One Day Trading Volume Tops $547,183.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $547,183.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00119390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00161925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,820.77 or 1.00148697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.77 or 0.00973535 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks?Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HTDFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.