Andra AP fonden Buys 2,700 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,622,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,564,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,553,000 after acquiring an additional 958,649 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $87.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.