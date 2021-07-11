Andra AP fonden Has $7.47 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $97,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $45,997.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,971.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $117,695.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at $115,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

