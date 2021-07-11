Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,630,000 after buying an additional 402,685 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after buying an additional 1,953,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,768,000 after buying an additional 141,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

EPRT opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

