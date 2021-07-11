Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,379,911. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.68. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

